Aaron Judge Has "Productive" Meeting With 1 MLB Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

As AL MVP Aaron Judge angles for a massive free agent contract, he's reportedly having "productive" meetings with one team. It's not the New York Yankees.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Judge has had multiple meetings with the San Francisco Giants yesterday. Morosi described those meetings as "very productive."

It's no secret that the Giants have coveted Judge about as much as a return trip to the World Series. They've made the playoffs only twice since winning it all in 2014 but finished six wins short of a Wild Card berth in 2022.

With a lot of money ready to spend along with Judge's strong ties to northern California, it seems like an obvious match. It definitely helps that they could make him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world in the process.

Aaron Judge earned every penny after an historic season for the Yankees. He broke the AL single season home run record with 62, finally breaking the record set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge turned down what appeared to be a lowball offer from the Yankees earlier in the year and bet on himself. In just a few weeks, his gamble is going to pay off to the tune of tens of millions or even hundreds of millions.

Will Aaron Judge sign with the Giants? What will the reaction at the Bronx be if he does?