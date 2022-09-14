NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge continues to make his case for the 2022 AL MVP award.

During Tuesday night's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, Judge hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season — furthering his massive lead over the next-highest HR total in the league (37).

The baseball world took to Twitter to react to this incredible feat.

"AARON JUDGE!!! 57!!! HE IS ON ANOTHER PLANET RIGHT NOW," one fan wrote.

"Give Aaron Judge a billion dollars at this point," another added.

"Aaron Judge is the literal definition of what an AL MVP is lol. He leads in almost every AL category imaginable while carrying a 1st place team. There’s no way you can take this away from him just because he doesn’t pitch," another said.

Judge is now four home runs away from beating Roger Maris' single-season AL record of 61. With 20 games left in the regular season, he's 17 away from breaking Barry Bonds' all-time record of 73.

Judge is the odds favorite to win the AL MVP ahead of Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani.

Behind Judge's outstanding play, the Yankees lead the AL East with a 85-56 record.