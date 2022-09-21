NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge continues to deliver with an incredible MVP-caliber season.

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees star blasted his 60th home run of the 2022 MLB season.

With this remarkable milestone, Judge becomes the third Yankee in history to notch 60 single-season home runs — joining Babe Ruth (60) and Roger Maris (61).

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this feat.

"This is very cool. I remember how magical 60 was when I was a kid, and even though it's been broken a few times, it still has that same mystique. I have a huge smile on face right now," one fan wrote.

"He's the MVP and honestly it’s not even close," another said.

"What an incredible season for Aaron Judge. He's the 6th player to hit 60 home runs in a season," another added.

"PAY THE MAN WHATEVER HE WANTS," another wrote.

Judge is now just one home run away from tying Maris' all-time AL record. Barry Bonds still holds the all-time overall record with 73 single-season homers.

Judge is currently the frontrunner to win this year's AL MVP trophy.