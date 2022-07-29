Aaron Judge Hits Walk-Off Home Run: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge did it again for the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

Judge hit his third walk-off home run of the season to lift the Yankees past the Kansas City Royals.

The game was scoreless in the bottom of the ninth when Judge launched the first pitch he saw out of the park.

This snapped a two-game losing streak after the Yankees lost both games in the Subway Series to the Mets.

As one could expect, Yankees fans are fired up on social media.

"As I said, a fastball down the middle," Yankees legend Derek Jeter tweeted.

"Will be absolute mutiny if the #Yankees don't keep him beyond this season," one fan tweeted.

"We’re halfway through the season, and Aaron Judge’s comparables are … Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris. Wild, wild stuff."

This win got the Yankees to 67-33 overall as they continue to try and get the top seed in the American League.