Aaron Judge Says He’ll Do Home Run Derby Under 1 Condition

2017 Home Run Derby champion Aaron Judge will only participate in the event under one condition. Unless the All-Star Game is played in New York, the superstar outfielder have no interest in the Derby.

When asked about his potential participation in the event on Friday, Judge explained his position.

“I haven’t even thought of it to be honest,” Judge said, per New York insider Laura Albanese. “I’ve got no interest right now unless the All-Star Game is back in New York soon.”

Aaron Judge on the home run derby: "I haven’t even thought of it to be honest. I’ve got no interest right now unless the All-Star Game is back in New York soon." — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 18, 2021

After winning the Derby during his rookie season back in 2017, Judge said he was a “one and done” participant. In the grand scheme of things, this decision was well founded. Following his 47 home-run performance at the event (including a 513-foot bomb), the Yankees star admitted that he exacerbated a shoulder injury he’d suffered earlier in the year. The injury made for a difficult second half of the season and required a reparative surgery in the offseason.

The last time the MLB All-Star Game took place in New York City was back in 2013. NYC has hosted the game more than any other city in the country with a total of nine events.

This year’s game will take place in Denver. Angles superstar Shohei Ohtani, defending champion Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yordan Alvarez have showed interest in participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby.

The MLB has also already scheduled the 2022 event for Los Angeles and the 2026 event for Philadelphia.