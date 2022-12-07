Aaron Judge Reportedly Turned Down Better Offer To Return To Yankees

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes came to an end on Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after everyone thought he was going to the San Francisco Giants, Judge threw a curveball and decided to return to the New York Yankees. He agreed to a nine-year deal that's worth $360 million.

Before he decided to accept that offer, he turned down more money from another team. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the San Diego Padres offered Judge a 10-year $400 million contract but said no.

Had Judge accepted that offer, he would've gone to a team that already has Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. in their lineup.

Instead, he signed with the only team he's ever known as he tries to help the Yankees win their first World Series since 2009.

He's coming off a record-setting season where he hit 62 home runs, which is an American League record.

The Padres will now have to turn their attention elsewhere as they try and keep building a contending team.