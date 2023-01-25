Aaron Judge Reveals The 1 Player Who Helped Yankees Keep Him

BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with Derek Jeter after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Aaron Judge had quite the free agency sweepstakes this offseason.

It was reported by Jon Heyman that he was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants before he admitted to jumping the gun. It was then reported that the Giants still had major interest in him, alongside the San Diego Padres.

In the end, none of that mattered as Judge agreed to a deal with the only team he's ever played for: the New York Yankees. The Yankees signed him to a nine-year $360 million contract in late December.

Just a little over a month after, Judge went into the details of agreeing to the deal with the Yankees and said that Anthony Rizzo kept texting him each day to make sure he stayed.

"Yeah, it was Anthony Rizzo. He played a big part. He was calling me and sending me texts every day. He was working hard," Judge told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Judge is coming off a historic season after he set the American League record for the most home runs (62) in a single season. Roger Maris had the record prior to Judge taking it.

He'll now try and help the Yankees win a World Series as they haven't won one since 2009.