Aaron Judge Reveals What Derek Jeter Told Him After Re-Signing With Yankees

BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with Derek Jeter after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee for the Yankees' announcement that Aaron Judge would be their first captain since his retirement. While we know the two had to talk about it, we didn't know what was said until recently.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, Judge revealed that Jeter spoke to him about offering to give him advice on things over lunch. However, after Judge signed the deal, Jeter altered the deal saying that Judge owed him breakfast, lunch and dinner now.

“After I signed my deal, he said ‘Well, now you’re gonna take me out for breakfast, lunch and dinner!’” Judge joked.

Given that Judge signed the largest contract in Yankees history and with the largest per year value of any player in the history of baseball, he could certainly afford to take the Yankees legend out for a meal or three.

The Yankees signed Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract and named him the 16th captain in team history - making him the first to hold the distinguished mantle since Jeter retired nearly a decade ago.

Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Thurman Munson are just some of the all-time greats to serve as Yankee captains during their legendary careers.

That kind of honor is certainly worth having a few extra meals with No. 2.