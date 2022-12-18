Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball Was Auctioned Off Tonight - Here's How Much It Sold For

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

When Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 to break Roger Maris' AL home run record one of the first questions was, "how much is it going to sell for?"

Now we know.

Per the Action Network's Darren Rovell, Judge's home run ball sold at Goldin Co. for $1.5 million.

Here's some of what the sports world had to say about it:

"WOW!!!!!!!!!" a user replied.

"LMFAOOOO."

"Should have given it to a kid."

"Little bit under the $3M he turned down…" commented Ted Schwerzler.

"Turned down $3 million before this. Goldin is run by war criminals."

"Haahhahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhaahahhahahahaa I told y’all he was gonna regret not taking that $3M!" a fan laughed.

"Wow. What an absolute bust of [an] auction," another tweeted.

"Dude should have taken the $3 Million offer instead of wanting clout with [Goldin]."

This price would make it the second most expensive home run ball in history behind Mark McGwire's 70th HR ball in 1998.