There’s 1 NFL Player Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play In Jeopardy!

On Monday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers began his two-week stint as guest host for the wildly-popular trivia show “Jeopardy!”

Rodgers, who’s expressed interest in taking over a permanent hosting role for the show, was a fan favorite in his debut. As a longtime fan himself and winner of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” back in 2015, Rodgers is no slouch when it comes to playing the game either.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rodgers was asked which NFL player he would be most excited to face off against in a game of “Jeopardy!” After reeling off names like Harvard graduate Ryan Fitzpatrik and president of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter, the reigning league MVP settled on his final answer.

“One guy I would love to beat — love, love, love to beat — is one of my former teammates now, Corey Linsley,” Rodgers said. “Corey, who has been our center for a number of years, just signed with the L.A. Chargers. Corey is really brilliant. There is no one I would want to beat more if we were both contestants than Corey Linsley.”

As the Packers’ starting center since 2014, Linsley has been mentally on the same page with Rodgers for years. In 2020, the veteran lineman earned First-Team All-Pro honors. This career year was enough to land the free-agent a massive five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers — making him the highest paid center in the NFL.

As Rodgers continues his stint as a guest host over the next couple of weeks, he hopes to emulate the legendary hosting techniques of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November from pancreatic cancer. The veteran Green Bay quarterback has spent hours studying past episodes, observing the show from Trebek’s perspective.

“I just wanted to really do right by his memory,” Rodgers said.