Report: 1 Packers Move Really Upset Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers CEO continues to talk about the situation with Aaron Rodgers.

Mark Murphy, the Packers president and CEO, referred to his star quarterback as a “complicated” fella earlier this week.

“I’m often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said Thursday.

Many are criticizing Murphy for his public comments on the situation. However, the public comments likely aren’t why Rodgers wants out.

Instead, he’s reportedly been frustrated with the front office for a while. In one specific case, Rodgers was reportedly very upset with the team’s decision to release Jake Kumerow.

Kumerow was with the Packers from 2017-19. He was praised heavily by Rodgers before the 2019 season, only for Green Bay’s front office to cut him.

“Pretty sure that the team cutting Jake Kumerow the day after Rodgers publicly proclaimed that the WR made the team bothered him a bit more,” Michael Silver reported on Saturday.

There are likely several reasons for Rodgers’ unhappiness, though the Kumerow move is probably high on the list.