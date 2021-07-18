Aaron Rodgers Had 1 Reason For Announcing His Engagement

Aaron Rodgers stunned the football world earlier this year when he announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley during his MVP acceptance speech.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Rodgers and Woodley had been “secretly” engaged for months. They wanted to keep their relationship private and they’ve mostly continued to do so.

However, Rodgers and Woodley had one reason for announcing their engagement back in February.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” Woodley explained in her The Hollywood Reporter cover story Friday.

She added: “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Rodgers and Woodley grew extremely close during the pandemic, leading to a proposal and an engagement.

It’s been a very eventful year for Rodgers, whose NFL future is very much up in the air. Wherever he ends up, he will have Woodley by his side.