NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers 2022 Rumors

While most of the Aaron Rodgers talk this week centered on his vaccination status, another report surfaced, revealing where he could end up in 2022.

Remember, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is likely playing his final season with the NFC North franchise. Rodgers held out for most of the 2021 offseason, ultimately showing up before the start of the season. However, it’s believed by many that the 2021 season will be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay.

Where will he end up?

According to longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick, the Denver Broncos are preparing to make a run at Rodgers in 2022.

“The Denver Broncos are stockpiling draft picks to go after Aaron Rodgers this offseason,” Patrick reported this week.

“The Denver Broncos are stockpiling draft picks to go after Aaron Rodgers this offseason” pic.twitter.com/ZkCBJE5TpF — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 3, 2021

Denver has been mentioned as a potential destination for Rodgers in 2022. After all, playing for the Broncos worked out pretty well for Peyton Manning.

While some Broncos fans might be against Rodgers following his controversial week, most seem to be on board with the idea.

If you don't want Aaron Rodgers in a Broncos uniform because you disagree with his thoughts on vaccines and masks, you deserve to watch Teddy Bridgewater for the next decade. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) November 6, 2021

There are some jokes being made, as well…

You would think that Aaron Rodgers would play with the Broncos since he likes taking horse dewormer! — Richard Patterson (@richard2380) November 7, 2021

So if the Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, do they have to bring on Joe Rogan as the team doctor? — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) November 5, 2021

The Broncos did acquire some draft assets this week, when they traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

It will be interesting to see where Rodgers ends up in 2022. Of course, it’s possible that he’ll return to Green Bay, but that seems unlikely.