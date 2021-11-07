NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers 2022 Rumors

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers runs off the field in Chicago after beating the Bears.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating the Chicago Bears by the sore of 24-14 on October 17, 2021, at Soldier field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While most of the Aaron Rodgers talk this week centered on his vaccination status, another report surfaced, revealing where he could end up in 2022.

Remember, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is likely playing his final season with the NFC North franchise. Rodgers held out for most of the 2021 offseason, ultimately showing up before the start of the season. However, it’s believed by many that the 2021 season will be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay.

Where will he end up?

According to longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick, the Denver Broncos are preparing to make a run at Rodgers in 2022.

The Denver Broncos are stockpiling draft picks to go after Aaron Rodgers this offseason,” Patrick reported this week.

Denver has been mentioned as a potential destination for Rodgers in 2022. After all, playing for the Broncos worked out pretty well for Peyton Manning.

While some Broncos fans might be against Rodgers following his controversial week, most seem to be on board with the idea.

There are some jokes being made, as well…

The Broncos did acquire some draft assets this week, when they traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

It will be interesting to see where Rodgers ends up in 2022. Of course, it’s possible that he’ll return to Green Bay, but that seems unlikely.

