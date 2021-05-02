3 Teams Are Reportedly On Aaron Rodgers’ Wish List

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded out of Green Bay, but it remains to be seen if the Packers will give in to his request.

News of Rodgers’ trade demand broke before the 2021 NFL Draft and has had the football world buzzing ever since.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the drama on Saturday.

“I can’t fathom [him] not being in Green Bay,” LaFleur said of Rodgers. “That’s where my mind’s at. I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”

If Rodgers does get traded, there are reportedly a couple of top destinations.

The Northern California native is reportedly interested in getting moved to a West Coast franchise. Pro Football Talk reported this week that there are three teams on Rodgers’ wish list:

49ers

Broncos

Raiders

Of course, the 49ers might not be in play anymore, considering they drafted a quarterback in Trey Lance.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

The Broncos have probably been the team mentioned the most, with talk of a trade heating up on Thursday night.

Stay tuned.