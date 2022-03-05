The Spun

4 NFL Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Aaron Rodgers

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on where he will play for the 2022 NFL regular season and beyond.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is “truly torn” on where he wants to play.

“Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there’s lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants,” the longtime NFL insider reports.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Rodgers is considering four teams for the 2022 season.

“As we understand it, the Aaron Rodgers options are: Green Bay, Denver, Tennessee, or Pittsburgh. Stay tuned,” he reports.

So, Rodgers will be playing for either the Packers, Broncos, Titans or Steelers for the 2022 season and beyond.

Where do you see Rodgers ending up in 2022?

