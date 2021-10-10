Aaron Rodgers Addressed Growing 2022 Rumor This Week

Aaron Rodgers downplayed a growing 2022 rumor this week.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers as of late. Rodgers, who is likely to leave Green Bay following the 2021 season, spoke very highly of Pittsburgh and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike… I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love that way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he’s somebody that players love playing for,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

“I’ve been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years. I have loved my time with all of them… I have learned to speak the [Pittsburgh accent] really well, which is actually allowed me to follow and become a big fan of Pittsburgh Dad. … It’s a great, blue-collar town. There’s a lot of great people that live there. There’s a lot of history in that city.”

The speculating only increased during the game.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin. Pals. pic.twitter.com/gA6BbbPxAA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2021

However, Rodgers downplayed it during this week’s appearance on McAfee’s show.

“Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin, I’m going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I’m angling for some sort of next team or something, I’m not. I’m just answering a question about my respect for Mike and what he’s accomplished in the league,” Rodgers said.

Fair enough.

(However, if Rodgers does leave the Packers in 2022, the Steelers would be a pretty nice landing spot. Just saying…)