Aaron Rodgers Addresses What Happened With Ndamukong Suh

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Ndamukong Suh.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyes Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers contest wasn’t much of a game, as the Bucs blew out the Packers, 38-10.

However, the contest did include some fiery moments between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Rodgers has a long history with Suh, dating back to his time with the Detroit Lions. That history appeared to be on full display on Sunday afternoon. There were a couple of notable moments between Rodgers and Suh on the field.

After that hit, there appeared to be some words exchanged between Rodgers and Suh. Some have speculated that there might have been a little more going on, too.

While that is just speculation, Rodgers did address his relationship with Suh and their back-and-forth today following the loss.

“That goes back a long time and I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said postgame.

Suh and Tampa Bay’s defensive front wreaked havoc on Rodgers and the Packers’ offensive line for most of Sunday’s game. Rodgers had one of the worst statistical games of his career, completing 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

It would be pretty fun to see these two matched up again come playoff time…


