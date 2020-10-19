Aaron Rodgers Addresses What Happened With Ndamukong Suh

Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers contest wasn’t much of a game, as the Bucs blew out the Packers, 38-10.

However, the contest did include some fiery moments between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Rodgers has a long history with Suh, dating back to his time with the Detroit Lions. That history appeared to be on full display on Sunday afternoon. There were a couple of notable moments between Rodgers and Suh on the field.

What a hit by Suh on Rodgers to end the half, this one didn't draw a flag.pic.twitter.com/4Etrd2WNZ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

After that hit, there appeared to be some words exchanged between Rodgers and Suh. Some have speculated that there might have been a little more going on, too.

Looks like Aaron Rodgers spit at Suh's direction as Suh was walking away after the sack that ended the half.pic.twitter.com/bIXQ3Qpjgg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

While that is just speculation, Rodgers did address his relationship with Suh and their back-and-forth today following the loss.

“That goes back a long time and I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said postgame.

Suh and Tampa Bay’s defensive front wreaked havoc on Rodgers and the Packers’ offensive line for most of Sunday’s game. Rodgers had one of the worst statistical games of his career, completing 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

After being pulled with the game out of hand, Aaron Rodgers finishes with a stat line of 16/35 for 160 yards, 2 INTs, 4 sacks and a 35.4 rating — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2020

It would be pretty fun to see these two matched up again come playoff time…