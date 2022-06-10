Aaron Rodgers' Alleged Girlfriend Reacts To Odd Rumors

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend.

Just a few months ago, it was confirmed that Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement. Although they were spotted together after that, it appears they're officially done.

According to SideAction, Rodgers was spotted with a woman who they suggested goes by Blu of Earth. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton.

There were other rumors as well, one of which suggested she was a witch - although there's no basis for that claim. Well, late Thursday night, Blu took to her Instagram account to clear a few things up.

"PS. My name is Blu, not Blue of Earth. And I do NOT identify as a witch. Y'all are hilarious," she said on her Instagram stories

Sorry to break the news to all the fans out there who hoped Blu was somehow into the mystical arts.

As for whether or not she's actually dating Rodgers, Blu didn't confirm nor deny those rumors.