Report: What Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Said About Mike McCarthy

Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are heading home early this year.

A week after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers were upset by the same team.

Both Dallas and Green Bay entered the postseason with Super Bowl expectations, though both teams will go home without recording a single postseason victory.

It will be an interesting offseason in both Dallas and Green Bay. The Cowboys have a head coaching decision to make, while Rodgers has to decide if he wants to return to the Packers for another season.

Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay, though the Packers ultimately decided to fire the head coach and move on to Matt LaFleur.

An old Rodgers quote on McCarthy went viral following the Cowboys’ loss last weekend.

“Mike has a low football IQ, and that used to always bother Aaron,” a source told Tyler Dunne. “He’d say Mike has one of the lowest IQs, if not the lowest IQ, of any coach he’s ever had.”

Rodgers has since had great success with Matt LaFleur, though not when it matters most.

“He’s (as in Rodgers) not going to respect you if he thinks he’s smarter than you,” a source reportedly added of Rodgers’ thoughts on McCarthy.

Both the Packers and the Cowboys are going home early this season, though.