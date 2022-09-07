Aaron Rodgers Asked About Ex-Teammate's Controversial Remark

Former Green Bay puss rusher Za'Darius Smith recently called out the Packers organization for treating him poorly during his time with the team.

The 29-year-old linebacker said he went to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings so he could play against the Packers twice per year.

"That adds on to why I'm on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year," he said.

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers was asked about these comments from his former teammate.

"I was made aware of that and I don't wanna add any fuel to the fire," the back-to-back league MVP said with a smile, per team insider Matt Schneidman.

Smith feels he was mistreated by the Packers after returning from a back injury that kept him out for the majority of the 2021 season. Head coach Matt LaFluer doesn't agree with his former player's perception.

“I think we may have a different perspective on how things transpired," LaFluer said.

Smith will get a chance to stick it to his former team for the first time in a Week 1 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.