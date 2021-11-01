Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay.

Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid.

Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he will be taking some of his contract money in bitcoin.

“I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today,” Rodgers announced.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today. To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

Bitcon is currently valued at a little north of $60,000. It hit an all-time high of $66,974.77 last week.

Rodgers is not the first NFL player to receive some of his contract in bitcoin. Sean Culkin, a free agent tight end, announced earlier this year that he wanted his entire contract to be paid in bitcoin. Russell Okung, a free agent offensive lineman, announced that he was receiving half of his contract in bitcoin.

The Packers star is playing what is perhaps his final season in Green Bay. He’s led the Packers to a 7-1 record so far this season.

Green Bay is set to play at Kansas City on Sunday.