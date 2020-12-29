Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For NFL Defenders

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers put together an impressive 40-14 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Rodgers threw 21/25 for 231 yards and four touchdowns on a snowy night in Lambeau Field. The only blemish on the superstar QB’s near perfect game was a pass picked off by Malcolm Butler early in the fourth quarter.

But, if there’s one thing you never do, it’s bet against Aaron Rodgers in the final stretches of a game.

Already down 14-33, Butler mocked Rodgers’ classic “belt” celebration after the interception. Rodgers successfully targeted Davante Adams on Butler’s side of the field multiple times on the following drive.

You Shouldn't Have Mocked the Belt Mini Series: Davante Adams#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/LjObluVkkx — Alexander Basara 🇵🇱🐺 (@Basaraski) December 28, 2020

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon. He discussed the events that transpired in the game and offered a warning to other defenders who plan on mocking his signature celebration.

“I didn’t see it,” Rodgers said, “but I think people should just know that hasn’t worked out over the years.”

Just like it has all year, the Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection was rolling on Sunday night.

Adams had arguably his best night of the season, reeling in 11 catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns in some pretty adverse weather conditions. The top-tier NFL receiver is clearly Rodgers’ go-to option. Adams leads the team in receiving yards with 1,328 (more than double the next highest: Marquez Valdez-Scantling — 603).

After already clinching the NFC North title earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can cruise through their final regular season matchup with the Bears on Sunday.