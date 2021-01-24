Aaron Rodgers Had A Blunt Message For U.S. Politicians

Aaron Rodgers is a couple of hours away from playing in one of the biggest games of his life.

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. A spot in the Super Bowl is on the line.

Rodgers and Co. are attempting to win the NFC for the first time in nearly a decade. The Packers last won the Super Bowl in 2011, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, in Super Bowl XLV.

It’s been a big month for Rodgers, both on and off of the field. Off of the field, Rodgers has been making a big difference with small businesses. He donated $500,000 to the Barstool Fund, which is helping small businesses get through the pandemic.

Rodgers spoke with The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month and had a blunt message for U.S. politicians in the process.

“It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing. I mean to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods but to do it in such a timely fashion … I mean the money is going out 24 to 72 hours and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion,” Rodgers said.

“I mean they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away and then you know may or may not get to 2,000 this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave [Portnoy] and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people and I think that’s the thing you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

“I mean they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules,” he added. “How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Rodgers has become a vocal part of the Barstool Fund, appearing on calls to let small businesses know that help is on the way.

On the field, the Packers and the Bucs are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.