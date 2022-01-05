Aaron Rodgers Calls Reporter A “Bum” For His MVP Opinion

To many, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the overwhelmingly frontrunner to claim his second straight NFL MVP trophy. But on Tuesday, one Associated Press voter gave his strong opinion on why that should not be the case.

Chicago Bears insider Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be casting his vote for Rodgers because he’s “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy.”

This season in particular, Rodgers has been no stranger to speaking his mind. So his blunt response to these controversial comments should come as no surprise to fans around the NFL world.

“He’s a bum … an absolute bum,” the reigning league MVP said, per Packers insider Rob Demovsky.

Echoing the sentiments of many fans and analysts around the league, Aaron Rodgers said Arkush should be excluded from MVP voting based on his predisposition against him as a person.

“His problem is I’m not vaccinated,” Rodgers added. The Green Bay QB then said if the award is decided on that fact, it should be called “the most vaccinated player.”

Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: “He’s a bum … an absolute bum.” Rodgers thinks he should be excluded for voting for MVP because of his predisposition about him as a person. “His problem is I’m not vaccinated” and added if that’s the case then make it “the most vaccinated player”” pic.twitter.com/tPXlST7JCU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 5, 2022

Rodgers, who made waves around the NFL when he misrepresented his vaccination status earlier this year, currently has the Packers poised with a 13-2 record behind 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.