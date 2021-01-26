Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Response To Speculation About Future

After a crushing 31-26 loss in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers called his Green Bay future into question with some inflammatory post-game comments.

Whether his statements were genuine or made in a fit of passion remains to be seen — but, one thing is for sure. The veteran QB doesn’t care what you think about his future.

“I don’t give a s**t about that,” Rodgers said on his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show. “I can’t care any less about speculation. I don’t think people are used to hearing the truth from athletes.”

In reference to his post-game comments, Rodgers made sure to clarify that he meant no one’s job is guaranteed in the NFL. Throughout the interview, the 16th-year Packers quarterback reiterated that “there are no absolutes in this business.”

That being said, Rodgers noted he feels the control over his career slipping away. While uncertainty is no doubt abound, the superstar QB sees no reason why he shouldn’t return to Green Bay in 2021.

“I don’t feel like I said anything that I hadn’t said before,” Rodgers said. “It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control… I don’t think there’s any reason I wouldn’t be back”

It’s easy to be sent into a speculation frenzy when a star player like Aaron Rodgers makes the comments that he did.

But, it looks like we can pump the brakes on this topic — at least for now.