There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will get his wish and be traded out of Green Bay. However, if the Packers do pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade, there appears to be one clear favorite destination.

According to a report from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos are the No. 1 frontrunner for a Rodgers trade.

Allbright went as far to say that the Broncos have a roughly 60 percent chance of landing the MVP quarterback in a blockbuster trade this summer.

Denver is reportedly where Rodgers “wants to be.”

WOW @AllbrightNFL BOMB – 60-40 that Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco this year …. Says its where he wants to be — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) June 14, 2021

Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn’t been saying much about his situation.

The MVP quarterback did comment on his offseason in a press conference for the next edition of “The Match.”

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about, where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly,” Rodgers said. “And that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.

“I think that’s what this offseason has been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it, not feeling like I have to go anywhere but still be an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”

While it’s been quiet away from the field for Rodgers, it’s certainly been loud in Green Bay, where speculation continues to swirl on the quarterback’s future.

Packers fans did get a nice sense of optimism earlier this weekend, though, when a promising report surfaced out of Green Bay. Only time will well if that report means anything, though.