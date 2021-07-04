There Continues To Be 1 Team Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

One NFL franchise continues to be mentioned as the most-likely trade destination for Aaron Rodgers, if the Green Bay Packers decide to make a move.

Rodgers, 37, appears intent on playing the 2021 season. The opt-out deadline came and went on Friday.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reports that Rodgers did not pursue the opt-out possibility:

Aaron Rodgers could have opted out of the 2021 NFL season over fears of COVID-19 as a way to not return to the Green Bay Packers but also not pay through the nose via the fines and the returning of signing bonus. Rodgers did not jump through that loophole. According to a source, Rodgers did not opt out by Friday’s deadline.

So, it looks like Rodgers will play in 2021. But will he be playing in Green Bay or elsewhere?

If it’s elsewhere, Denver is probably the most-likely destination. The Broncos reportedly continue to monitor the Rodgers situation.

“I’m told, from the Broncos’ perspective, that yes, they are monitoring Rodgers and whatever situation might be out there with quarterbacks, but they like their current setup,” Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” on Saturday, per 247Sports. “They like Drew Lock and believe he’s a different guy this year with his work ethic. And they like Teddy Bridgewater. They believe he can win games, too. (But) they’ll look into Rodgers if he’s available. … They’re certainly not going to overreact right now.”

Fowler is far from the only person mentioning Denver as a destination for Rodgers.

#Broncos insider @CecilLammey laid out how he thinks the Rodgers situation will unfold, and he still thinks the QB will end up in Denver. https://t.co/fBg2LJrEg8 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) July 4, 2021

Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer weighed in on the rumors, too.

“[H]e’ll pick up his game and spend the extra time he needs to spend to get better to raise the bar of everybody around him,” Plummer said of Rodgers, via USA TODAY. “Kind of like Peyton [Manning] did when he came here. If [Rodgers] became a Bronco, you know, good for that organization, hopefully good for him, but I just hope he gets a chance to play where he wants to play and it’s set up for his success.”

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2021?