The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers’ Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Start

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are 6-1.

Most probably didn’t expect that following the Packers’ blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. have not panicked.

Green Bay, which entered the season as a Super Bowl frontrunner, is starting to look the part. The Packers haven’t played great – at least consistently – but they’ve certainly played well enough to win football games.

For now, that’s all that matters.

Rodgers had a brutally honest admission following his team’s win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

“It hasn’t been pretty, but that’s the exciting thing. We haven’t played our best ball yet but we’re 6-1,” Rodgers said.

Well said, Aaron.

The Packers don’t get much rest this week, either. Green Bay will return to the field on Thursday night against Arizona.

Kickoff for that game, which will feature two NFC Super Bowl contenders, will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.