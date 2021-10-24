Aaron Rodgers’ Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Start

The Green Bay Packers are 6-1.

Most probably didn’t expect that following the Packers’ blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. have not panicked.

Green Bay, which entered the season as a Super Bowl frontrunner, is starting to look the part. The Packers haven’t played great – at least consistently – but they’ve certainly played well enough to win football games.

For now, that’s all that matters.

Rodgers had a brutally honest admission following his team’s win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

“It hasn’t been pretty, but that’s the exciting thing. We haven’t played our best ball yet but we’re 6-1,” Rodgers said.

Well said, Aaron.

The Packers don’t get much rest this week, either. Green Bay will return to the field on Thursday night against Arizona.

Kickoff for that game, which will feature two NFC Super Bowl contenders, will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.