Aaron Rodgers Took A Subtle Swipe At A U.S. Governor

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently announced his intentions to help raise money for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Rodgers, a California native, donated $1 million of his own money to the fund, which he says was inspired by The Barstool Fund. Rodgers’ fund, Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund, is helping 80 businesses in Northern California.

“Those 80 restaurants and retail businesses will receiver grants to help cover rent for, on average, three months or longer and/or other operational costs through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will total more than $1 million,” the North Valley Community Foundation announced.

Rodgers has not shied away from talking about the issues small businesses have faced during the pandemic. He recently took a not-so-subtle swipe at California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Been doing some work actually in my hometown in Northern California as well to try and help some people through a small business fund that we started. You know, we’re just trying to do our part and as we ease back into the training stuff in my professional life, I just want to make sure where I’m from and the area I’ve called home in the past are doing OK. And California has really been hit hard by COVID and by the rules that the governor has put in place as well. It’s been nice to be able to help some people out and I think we’re all just waiting for a little bit of hope on the horizon,” Rodgers said during an interview with Zenith Watches.

Rodgers, who recently announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, previously blasted politicians for not following their own rules.

“I mean, they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”