Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Ex-Teammate: Fans React

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Green Bay Packers helmet.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings doesn’t appear to be a big fan of his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Jennings called Rodgers “selfish” earlier this week.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

This isn’t the first time Jennings has called out Rodgers publicly.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has yet to make a decision on where – or if – he will play for the 2022 NFL season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.