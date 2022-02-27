Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings doesn’t appear to be a big fan of his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Jennings called Rodgers “selfish” earlier this week.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

This isn’t the first time Jennings has called out Rodgers publicly.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

Greg Jennings: I think Aaron Rodgers is a very selfish guy. Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/2F4uNamrHJ — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) February 25, 2022

Sources: Aaron Rodgers has invited Greg Jennings to meet him on the 9th green at 9 tonight so they can iron things out and make amends. Additionally, a lot of sources around the league believe Rodgers has asked Jennings to dress nice for the occasion. — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 25, 2022

TV Exec: "Sorry short notice, but is anyone available to go on air this morning and drop a little Aaron Rodgers slander" Greg Jennings: pic.twitter.com/qebDGu9vye — DrawTogether (@DrawTogether14) February 25, 2022

This shows how small Greg Jennings is. Talking about nothing he knows about. pic.twitter.com/g9SG0AwKbv — Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) February 25, 2022

Rodgers terms for returning to Green Bay are about to include the Packers rescinding Greg Jennings’ induction into the Packers HOF 😂 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 25, 2022

Rodgers, meanwhile, has yet to make a decision on where – or if – he will play for the 2022 NFL season.