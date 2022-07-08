Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley Made A Fun Bet For This Weekend's Celebrity Golf Tournament

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Tom Brady (L) and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers have a fun bet set aside for this weekend's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

If Barkley finishes ahead of Rodgers this weekend, the NBA on TNT host gets to cut off the quarterback's man bun.

If Rodgers wins, Barkley will donate $25,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation in Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California.

"Just because you're too cheap to cut your hair, you can't make it a style," Barkley joked during a promotional appearance for the event last month. "Man, here's $25. Go down to Fantastic Sam's and get that thing cut off the back of your head. Just because you don't cut your hair, that's not a style. But Aaron's a much better golfer than me, but I'll be happy to give a donation to his charity."

Barkley made the bet with Rodgers during "The Match" in June. Barkley was an analyst for the event while Rodgers played alongside fellow NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Luckily for Rodgers, his hair doesn't seem to be in too much danger.

Barkley is notorious for finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard. Last year, he notched his best finish at 76th place in the 88-player field.