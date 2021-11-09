Aaron Rodgers Comments On His Possibility Of Playing Sunday

Four days after he discussed his reasons for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

The 2020 MVP spoke on multiple subjects including his status for the Packers’ Sunday afternoon battle versus the Seahawks.

Notably, Rodgers says there’s a “small possibility” that he doesn’t play against Seattle.

The nine-time Pro Bowler would be eligible to return to Green Bay’s facilities Saturday at the earliest according to NFL protocols.

Rodgers finds himself in the middle of a firestorm since it was revealed that he the star QB was unvaccinated, while appearing to play coy about being “immunized” in August, and not following the NFL and NFLPA’s COVID-19 guidelines for un-vaxxed players.

On Tuesday’s show, Rodgers started off by apologizing for comments that people “might have thought were misleading.”

“I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have thought were misleading,” Rodgers said. “To anyone that might have been misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

It was reported in People that Rodgers “didn’t expect” the negative response to his vaccination statements. According to a source, the All-Pro quarterback feels he’s “being crucified for it.”

The Packers could certainly use their three-time MVP behind center with Seattle’s Russell Wilson returning from the IR this week.

If Rodgers can’t go on Sunday, Jordan Love will suit up for just his second career start. Love started in Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Chiefs.

The Packers only managed to score one touchdown in the 13-7 loss.