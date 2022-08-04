Aaron Rodgers Compares Teammate To Charles Woodson: Fans React

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers bestowed some high praise on one of his teammates ahead of the 2022 season.

After a Packers training camp practice on Wednesday, the back-to-back league MVP compared sixth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas to his former defensive back teammate Charles Woodson.

"Rasul is one of the smartest guys I've ever played with," Rodgers explained. "He reminds me a lot, in the deepest respect, of Charles Woodson.

"He has incredible ball skills, he baits you in practice, he has the competitive fire that Charles did. I love picking his brain because his ability to see the game, concepts, and I think it's important that we share both sides. We're trying to win here."

Rodgers had seven seasons of career overlap with Woodson from 2006-2012. During that time, the young QB got to witness four of the Hall of Famer's eight Pro-Bowl selections, two of his three All-Pro selections and one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Rodgers long described Woodson as the best player he ever played with until passing that torch to superstar wide receiver Davante Adams this past season.

Douglas experienced a breakout season in his first year with the Packers in 2021. After three years in Philadelphia and one in Carolina, the former third-round draft pick exploded for a career-high five interceptions — including a league-leading two returned for touchdowns. He also notched 13 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Douglas will look to continue this solid play into his second season with the Packers.