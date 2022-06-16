Aaron Rodgers' Contract Extension Has Reportedly Been Tweaked

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has been getting paid handsomely to play so well for the Green Bay Packers over the last 15+ years. But there's been a recent tweak to his contract that'll pay him even more.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Packers recently made adjustments to the timetable for paying him his $40.8 million bonus. He was initially supposed to get the full payment by the end of the year - but a contract adjustment will ensure he gets his money sooner.

Per the terms of the deal, Rodgers will receive $20.8 million of that bonus this coming Monday. The final $20 million will be given to him by September 30.

Most people hate Mondays. But Rodgers will soon have over 20 million reasons not to.

The past two seasons have seen Aaron Rodgers put up some of the best numbers of his career. And that's saying something.

His completion percentage over the past two seasons are the highest rates of his career. He's set personal best in many of his passes categories in that span.

For his efforts, he's won the MVP award in back-to-back years - becoming only the fifth player to achieve that feat in NFL history.

He can join some even rarer company if he wins the NFL MVP award again in 2022. But the goal for the past decade has been to win another Super Bowl.

Will Aaron Rodgers achieve either of those goals this year?