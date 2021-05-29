Aaron Rodgers Could Pull Unheard Of Move With Packers

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air.

Rodgers appears to continue to want out. He has not reported to voluntary OTAs and it’s unclear when – or if – he plans on showing up this offseason. The Packers, meanwhile, don’t appear to be interested in trading him.

The superstar quarterback appeared on Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter earlier this week.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

If Rodgers doesn’t want to report, he could pull a somewhat unheard of move, as noted by Pro Football Talk: retire for the 2021 season but come back in 2022.

It would force their hand, the same way Brett Favre’s return in 2008 did, months after he retired and the Packers pivoted to Rodgers — and drafted Brian Brohm in round two and Matt Flynn in round seven. Presumably, the Packers would give Jordan Love the chance to become the guy they thought he’d be when they traded up in 2020 to draft him, late in round one. Based on his performance in 2021, the Packers either would be fine with Love or they will have made other plans, through free agency, a trade, or the draft.

It would certainly force the Packers’ hand, but it’s tough to imagine Rodgers willingly sitting out of an entire season.

Green Bay is scheduled to open the season against New Orleans.