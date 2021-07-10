NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Admission

Aaron Rodgers had arguably his most honest admission yet regarding his situation with the Green Bay Packers while speaking at the American Century Championship on Saturday.

The MVP quarterback is out in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, competing in the celebrity golf tournament. During Saturday’s round, Rodgers spoke about his offseason and his plans moving forward.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” Rodgers said.

🚨🚨Aaron Rodgers🚨🚨 “I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks” pic.twitter.com/P39HoYceJb — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 10, 2021

“Figure things out in a couple weeks” sounds like a promising update for Green Bay Packers fans. Rodgers has been pretty non-committal throughout the offseason. However, his latest comments indicate that he’s open to resolving this situation.

Could Rodgers and the Packers be working on some type of new contract behind the scenes? That seems possible.

Packers fans are certainly hoping that is the case.

“People who know this guy know how he is not leaving. He’s ready to negotiate stuff and get ready to work,” one fan tweeted.

“See you in Green Bay, Aaron,” another fan added.

Packers training camp, meanwhile, starts on July 28 – or, in other words, in a “couple of weeks.”

First day of Packers training camp is Wednesday, July 28th https://t.co/1gxUk47Yf8 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 10, 2021

Will we be seeing Rodgers in Green Bay when training camp starts?