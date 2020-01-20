The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Getting Crushed For His Performance vs. 49ers

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field in San Francisco during NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were outplayed in basically every phase of the game in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers tonight. It’s 49ers 27, Packers 0 at halftime.

Yikes.

Rodgers, one of the best NFL quarterbacks in recent memory, had a miserable first half. His stats through two quarters:

  • 9 of 12 passing
  • 64 yards
  • 1 interception
  • 2 fumbles

That is not going to cut it against arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Rodgers is facing some heavy criticism on social media for his performance.

The 49ers blew out the Packers, 37-8, back in November. It appears that was not an anomaly but more so a blatant indication of the separation between these two teams.

Perhaps Rodgers has some magic up his sleeve in the second half. The Packers are certainly going to need it.

Green Bay and San Francisco will begin the second half soon on FOX.


