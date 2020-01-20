Aaron Rodgers Getting Crushed For His Performance vs. 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were outplayed in basically every phase of the game in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers tonight. It’s 49ers 27, Packers 0 at halftime.

Yikes.

Rodgers, one of the best NFL quarterbacks in recent memory, had a miserable first half. His stats through two quarters:

9 of 12 passing

64 yards

1 interception

2 fumbles

That is not going to cut it against arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Rodgers is facing some heavy criticism on social media for his performance.

Aaron Rodgers after the game pic.twitter.com/hHYQkO2yXc — Shad (@shadalaiyan) January 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers about to make good on his childhood dream of passing the 49ers to a Super Bowl. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers should just throw a Hail Mary that is worth 28 points did you guys know that Aaron Rodgers was the first person in the history of the world to throw a Hail Mary — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers, who some consider a top 5 QB all-time, has 6 INTs to only 4 TD passes in his Championship round career with what will probably be a 1-3 career record. *The NFL 100 All-Time panel didn't select Aaron Rodgers as a top 10 QB. pic.twitter.com/wH3Leq1MMg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2020

The 49ers blew out the Packers, 37-8, back in November. It appears that was not an anomaly but more so a blatant indication of the separation between these two teams.

Perhaps Rodgers has some magic up his sleeve in the second half. The Packers are certainly going to need it.

Green Bay and San Francisco will begin the second half soon on FOX.