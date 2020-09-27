Aaron Rodgers Appears To Send Clear Message After Danica Breakup

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set to play in primetime tonight.

The Packers are off to a great start to the 2020 regular season. Green Bay has opened the season at 2-0 with wins over divisional foes Detroit and Minnesota. Tonight, the Packers are scheduled to take on the Saints in primetime.

It’s been a great start to the season for Rodgers, who had an interesting offseason. He reportedly broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

While Rodgers hasn’t really addressed the breakup specifically, he had a somewhat telling comment in a recent interview.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

It certainly feels that way watching Rodgers play quarterback this season.

Green Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. this evening.

The game will be on NBC.