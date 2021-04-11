More Details Emerge From Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Relationship

More details have emerged from the relationship between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and Patrick dated for more than a year, with some speculating about a potential engagement. However, the sports power couple broke up at some point in 2020. Rodgers has since moved on and is engaged to be married to actress Shailene Woodley.

Patrick and Rodgers were together for a while, though, and we’re starting to learn more details about their relationship.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Patrick attempted to help mend the relationships between Rodgers and his family.

“She was working on bringing everyone back together, and at one point, they were on speaking terms again,” a source told the magazine of Patrick and Rodgers. “Now, who knows what’s going on.”

Rodgers was reportedly dreading the aspect of introducing his new fiancee to his family.

OK! Magazine reported on that aspect of the engagement earlier this year:

Aaron Rodgers looked positively giddy when he revealed he had a fiancée, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, at the NFL Honors on February 6. But according to an OK! source, the QB is dreading the next step: bringing her home to meet his parents. “It’s no secret that Aaron’s been estranged from them for years. The last thing he wants is for Shailene to get caught up in the drama,” says the source, adding that the actress, 29, is encouraging the athlete, 37, to let bygones be bygones. “She wants Aaron to clear the air with his folks, but he’s not ready to do that, and he doesn’t want to bring Shailene into a toxic environment.”

Patrick, meanwhile, reportedly found it tough to be in a relationship with someone who was estranged from parts of their family.

“It was tough for her to be in a relationship with somebody who’s not close to his family,” Us Weekly reported. “But she was there for him no matter what.”

Hopefully everyone is happy now.