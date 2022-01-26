Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams “Would Love” To Play For 1 Team

The friendship and on-field connection between Green Bay superstars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are undeniable. And while each of their times with the Packers franchise could be coming to an end soon, that relationship could reportedly be carried on elsewhere.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams “would love to team up” with the Denver Broncos.

“Sources tell me that, yes, the relationship between between Rodgers and the Packers is severed… I’m also told that Adams, given his friendship with Rodgers, has grown increasingly frustrated with the Packers’ mistreatment of one of his best friends,” Schultz said.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would love to team up with the #Broncos. 🎥: @TheGameDayNFL pic.twitter.com/QYHmPFMlZb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2022

Schultz argues that Denver is this duo’s best landing spot for a multitude of reasons.

First the Broncos have a significant amount of cap space ($49 million). Second, they have the assets to work out a sign-and-trade deal for Adams (Jerry Juedy + first-rounder). Finally, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — who has positive relationships with both Rodgers and Adams — is currently considered as a frontrunner for the Broncos’ head coaching job.

Prior to the 2021 season, Rodgers and Adams both posted cryptic messages on social media indicating that this past season could be their “Last Dance” in Green Bay.

If this QB/WR does team up, where do you think is their most ideal landing spot?