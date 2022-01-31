The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Made A Decision On The Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The 2022 Pro Bowl is down another star quarterback.

Monday morning, the Pro Bowl announced that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being replaced in the game due to injury.

Rodgers, who led the Packers to a No. 1 overall seed in the NFC this season, played through a foot injury for most of the season. He will not be taking part in the Pro Bowl.

The Packers quarterback is being replaced by another NFC North quarterback. Minnesota Vikings standout Kirk Cousins is heading to the game as an injury replacement.

The move was officially announced on Monday morning.

The Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans will serve as the coaching staffs for the Pro Bowl this year.

This year’s game is set for this upcoming Sunday, February 6. Hopefully it’s a fun one.

