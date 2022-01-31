Aaron Rodgers Has Made A Decision On The Pro Bowl

The 2022 Pro Bowl is down another star quarterback.

Monday morning, the Pro Bowl announced that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being replaced in the game due to injury.

Rodgers, who led the Packers to a No. 1 overall seed in the NFC this season, played through a foot injury for most of the season. He will not be taking part in the Pro Bowl.

The Packers quarterback is being replaced by another NFC North quarterback. Minnesota Vikings standout Kirk Cousins is heading to the game as an injury replacement.

The move was officially announced on Monday morning.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

The Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans will serve as the coaching staffs for the Pro Bowl this year.

The Titans and Packers will serve as the AFC and NFC coaching staffs at this year’s Pro Bowl. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2022

This year’s game is set for this upcoming Sunday, February 6. Hopefully it’s a fun one.