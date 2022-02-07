Report: 1 Aaron Rodgers Destination Can Be Eliminated

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022 – if at all – but one potential destination can reportedly be eliminated.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was linked to the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. According to a report out of Nashville, Rodgers is building a home in the nearby suburb of Franklin. Rodgers was believed to be open to the idea of joining the Titans.

However, that won’t be happening.

According to a report, the Titans do not see themselves as a landing spot for Rodgers. They are comfortable with Ryan Tannehill behind center.

Titans will not pursue Aaron Rodgers to replace Ryan Tannehill, per @TDavenport_NFL pic.twitter.com/gtiGZM85iw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 5, 2022

Titans GM Jon Robinson sent a clear message about his quarterback situation earlier this week.

“Ryan’s a pro,” Robinson said, per The Tennessean. “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

The Packers, meanwhile, have made it very clear that they want Rodgers back.