The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: 1 Aaron Rodgers Destination Can Be Eliminated

Matt LaFleur talks with Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022 – if at all – but one potential destination can reportedly be eliminated.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was linked to the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. According to a report out of Nashville, Rodgers is building a home in the nearby suburb of Franklin. Rodgers was believed to be open to the idea of joining the Titans.

However, that won’t be happening.

According to a report, the Titans do not see themselves as a landing spot for Rodgers. They are comfortable with Ryan Tannehill behind center.

Titans GM Jon Robinson sent a clear message about his quarterback situation earlier this week.

“Ryan’s a pro,” Robinson said, per The Tennessean. “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

The Packers, meanwhile, have made it very clear that they want Rodgers back.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.