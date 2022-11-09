Aaron Rodgers Dismisses 1 Theory About Packers' Struggles

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

At 3-6 on the season and with what is now a middling offense at best, the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season appears to be going up in flames. But amid their current struggles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't buying one theory about the source of their struggles.

Speaking to the media this week, Rodgers dismissed the idea that the Packers are going outside of the offensive system because it's too difficult or they're having problems with it. He said that he feels the team is "more by the book" this year than in any previous year under head coach Matt LaFleur.

"I don't know if there's an idea that we're going way outside the system. I don't think that's the case. I think we've been more by the book in this year than we have been in any year that Matt's been here," Rodgers said.

Whether it's the system, the receivers or the quarterback, it's not working. The Packers were just held to nine points against the Detroit Lions - the worst defense in the NFL.

Green Bay have yet to score 28 points in a season and have been held under 20 points five times - they went 1-4 in those games.

Clearly there's a litany of things wrong with the Packers offense right now. It should be no surprise that Aaron Rodgers is unable (or perhaps unwilling) to identify the exact culprit.

Will the Packers offense be able to get back on track this season? Can they avoid finishing with 10 or more losses?