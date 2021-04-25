Aaron Rodgers’ Draft Night Message For 49ers Goes Viral

We’re just a couple of days away from the 2021 NFL Draft, which is expected to be very quarterback-heavy at the top. As many as five quarterbacks could be selected within the top 10 picks, including several right at the top.

The 2005 NFL Draft had a quarterback go No. 1 overall, too, as the San Francisco 49ers selected Alex Smith with the top pick.

Aaron Rodgers, a Northern California native, was also in that draft class. He wanted to go No. 1 overall to play for his hometown team, but the 49ers passed – as did several other teams. Rodgers ended up going No. 24 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

An old draft night clip of Rodgers sending a clear message to the 49ers has gone viral on Twitter. Rodgers was asked by a TV host if he’s disappointed to not go No. 1 overall to San Francisco.

Rodgers had a perfect response.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me,” Rodgers said.

What a line from Aaron Rodgers when the Packers drafted him 16 years ago today. That’s swagger. pic.twitter.com/V81tXcoI02 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2021

That is quite a draft night comment from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The 2021 NFL Draft first round is set to begin on Thursday night.