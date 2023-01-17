Aaron Rodgers 'Enjoys' Watching 1 NFL Quarterback Play Football

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a fan in four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the Packers QB brought up Allen's name first when talking about guys that are really great throwers of the football.

I enjoy watching Josh Allen play football. Like, that's fun to watch. The way he plays... the flat-footed in the pocket throwing to ['Big Game' Gabe Davis] ... that to me was the best throw. He makes some really - for him probably normal plays - that most people just can't do. I really enjoy watching him play.

Allen without a doubt has one of the best arms of anybody at the quarterback position with the ease and velocity he's able to put on the deep ball. Often times making 60-yard throws from the opposite hash without even stepping into it.

The Bills will need his best in Sunday's division round game against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.