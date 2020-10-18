The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Epic Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Bucs.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown on a rushing attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Unfortunately, the touchdown was later overturned, as Rodgers’ knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line.

Just forget about that for a moment, though, because Rodgers’ touchdown celebration move is worth talking about.

Rodgers did the Key& Peele touchdown celebration move after scoring against the Bucs in the first quarter. Check this out:

Sure, it didn’t count, but the celebration still happened. And NFL fans are loving the move.

Rodgers is certainly feeling himself this season. The Packers are undefeated and could improve to 5-0 with a win over Tom Brady and the Bucs today.

Green Bay’s star quarterback spoke about his admiration for Brady before kickoff.

“I’m not playing against Tom; I’m playing against the Buccaneers’ defense. That’s how it should be viewed,” Rodgers said.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” Rodgers added. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”

Rodgers and the Packers have the advantage so far on Sunday afternoon.

It’s Green Bay 10, Tampa Bay 0 late in the first quarter.


