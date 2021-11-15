Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback.

The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Rodgers’ father, Ed, stood behind his son amid the controversy.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route,” Ed said, via People.

Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family is well known.

However, things might be progressing on that front, according to the star quarterback’s father.

“The main thing (is) I just support him. I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done,” Ed said.

These are believed to be Ed Rodgers’ first public comments on his son since an interview with the New York Times in 2017.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, beat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0, on Sunday.