Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breakup

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley, recently opened up about their breakup in an interview with "Porter."

While she was dealing with her split from Rodgers, Woodley was filming "Three Women." She referred to it as the "darkest, hardest time" in her life.

Woodley revealed that it was difficult dealing with their breakup in large part because the public had so much to say about it.

“It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them,” Woodley explained, via CNN. "Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous. It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life – it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun.”

In an effort to secure her privacy, Woodley removed Instagram from her phone.

"I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn’t necessarily trust."

It was previously reported that Rodgers and Woodley "grew apart."

Rodgers and Woodley continue to thrive in their respective fields. That being said, they could probably use a bit more privacy.