Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Doubles Down On Prediction

Everyone and their brother seems to have a prediction for what will ultimately happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Will Rodgers play the 2021 season in Green Bay? Will he be traded somewhere else? Or will he sit out the entire year?

Predictions for the outcome with Rodgers and the Packers have come in from all directions this offseason. One of Rodgers’ ex-teammates and good friends, A.J. Hawk, recently doubled down on his prediction.

Hawk, who played with Rodgers from 2006-14, previously said that the quarterback will stay put in Green Bay. He doubled down on that prediction this week.

“What have I said from the start? I said I don’t see him playing anywhere else, right?” Hawk told Pat McAfee. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but, yeah, I still feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

Packers fans are obviously hoping that the former Green Bay linebacker is correct.

For now, though, we’ll have to just wait and see.

The Packers are scheduled to open up training camp later this month. Everyone wants to see if Rodgers is going to show up.