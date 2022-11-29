Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Predicts If He'll Keep Playing

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury — making way for third-year backup QB Jordan Love.

This injury incident sparked some discourse among the NFL world. Could the 38-year-old signal caller be on his way out of the league?

Rodgers' former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk doesn't believe this is this end for the back-to-back league MVP.

"I don't see him leaving football after this... I just don't see it happening like this," Hawk said on Tuesday.

Rodgers chatted with Hawk during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The Green Bay quarterback says he expects to play this coming weekend after receiving "good news" on his rib scans.

Rodgers hinted at the possibility of retirement before this year's ongoing season, but it appears his job in the NFL isn't quite done yet.

Rodgers' current contract with the Packers goes through the 2026 season, with a potential out after the 2023 season.